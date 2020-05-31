Cynthia Elmer and Phyllis Babineaux both know all too well the importance of maintaining mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elmer is a state chairperson for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and like Babineaux she is part of the Iberia Mental Health Initiative, an organization consisting of citizens dedicated to identifying and addressing the mental health needs of the community.
The Iberia Mental Health Initiative is composed of medical and mental health professionals, legal and law enforcement professionals, education personnel, clergy and suicide awareness advocates.
“I just want to encourage people to take care of their physical and mental health right now,” Elmer said.
Elmer believes there are proper steps that someone can take to ensure they are able to deal with mental health.
They can set good sleeping habits, as it aids the immune system for both physical and mental health.
According to Elmer, try to move throughout the day. This can be as easy as going for a walk at various times throughout the day.
Limit the amount of news you take in as another way to reduce the amount of stress.
Drink plenty of water, and limit alcohol intake, as it can worsen depression over time.
Follow doctor’s orders and take the properly prescribed medication when needed to deal with mental health issues.
Stick to a daily routine. If working from home, don’t work in bed. Eat regular meals at the normal time, and bathe at the normal time.
Elmer also believes that staying connected with friends and relatives can be helpful for anyone dealing with mental health issues.
“You can be innovative. You can have a dinner party using a video chat,” Elmer said.
Over the course of the pandemic, Elmer said she has been thinking of young people more and more. Youngsters are going through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as adults, but because they don’t have as much life experience, they don’t know that it will pass, she said.
“They went through no graduation, no prom, no school, all sporting events have been canceled,” Elmer said. “So listen to them and don’t minimize it. Just hear and validate what they are going through.”
Elmer also wants to encourage children who have a history of mental health problems to take care of themselves, using the steps she outlined above or similar methods.
“With kids at home more, it is important to know that they are safe,” Elmer said.
The risk factors for suicide are heightened because of everything associated with the pandemic, from job loss to death of a family member or isolation. Elmer said everyone should look for signs that someone is struggling with mental health issues.
“I try to tell people to watch for the warnings,” Elmer said. “They can talk about killing themselves and feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.”
After losing her son to suicide after he experienced post traumatic stress syndrome following military service, Elmer wanted to help others, and she became a member of the Iberia Mental Health Initiative, helping bring awareness to members of the Teche area.
Members of the group meet each month where they give out information on mental health issues, facilitated by Babineaux.
Babineaux said the group combined its normal talks on how to deal with COVID-19 at last Tuesday’s support group meeting.
Babineaux said the group plans to combine the talks for next month’s meeting, as they believe COVID-19 will be here for the foreseeable future.
“I think the most important message I can get out as a social worker is that there is hope,” Babineaux said. “While this is something totally different than we are accustomed to, we are going to survive, we are going to figure out ways to make it through.”
While there are negative aspects of COVID-19, Babineaux said the positive outcomes will outweigh it.
“We are going to have a better appreciation of things we took for granted,” Babineaux said, “simple things like getting to sit down to eat with the ones you love, your family.”
Like Elmer, Babineaux too has dealt with loss due to mental health issues, and it has given her reason to help out others.
“I have family members with serious mental illness,” Babineaux said. “I have lived it.”
Elmer and Babineaux both encourage anyone dealing with mental health problems to reach out to them at their website, https://www.iberiamentalhealthinitiative.org/, or by phone at 944-4171.