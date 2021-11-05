Iberia Homeless Shelter Director Steven Etienne, shown at an event in 2018, told the New Iberia City Council on Tuesday that the shelter has been reopened since June 14 following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter is teaming up with multiple religious organizations to spread some awareness about homelessness during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
Iberia Homeless Shelter Director Steven Etienne, shown at an event in 2018, told the New Iberia City Council on Tuesday that the shelter has been reopened since June 14 following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter is teaming up with multiple religious organizations to spread some awareness about homelessness during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
The Daily Iberian Files
An open house tour of the Iberia Homeless Shelter on Nov. 19 is one of several events for the week of Nov. 13-21 raising awareness of the issue of homelessness and hunger.
The Iberia Homeless Shelter is teaming up with multiple religious organizations to spread some awareness about homelessness during Hunger and Homeslessness Awareness Week.
A full slate of activities is planned from Nov. 13 through Nov. 21 in hopes of garnering support for the shelter’s many roles in fighting homelessness in Iberia Parish.
The initiative starts Nov. 13 with a balloon release at KANE Radio, located across the street from Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia, to kick off the week.
A church service will be held at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church the next day in dedication to the homeless.
On Nov. 15, the Iberia Homeless Shelter will hold the Heart for the Homeless fundraising event at the Sliman Theater at 6 p.m.
Shelter President James Russell said Heart for the Homeless is the major fundraising event to keep the shelter afloat and servicing those who may be experiencing homeless.
On Nov. 17, a blood drive will be held at St. Francis Diner on Hopkins Street, which will also provide COVID-19 vaccines to those who may need them.
The shelter will have an open house on Nov. 19. Those interested can tour the Iberia Homeless Shelter on Robertson Street and see the facility for themselves. A flag raising will be part of the event in commemoration of the awareness initiative as well.
The week of activities ends on Nov. 21 with a church service at St. Edward Catholic Church, where another Mass will be held in dedication to those experiencing homelessness.
Director Steven Etienne said at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting that the shelter has been open since June 14 following COVID-19, with policies enacted by the board that ensure those in the facility have vaccines or regular COVID-19 tests.
Although the shelter had traditionally served only men, women and children have become a part of the mission of the shelter in recent years. Etienne said 79 families have been put up in hotels recently as part of the shelter’s work.
A severe lack of resources exist for homeless shelters in Acadiana, and Etienne said that the Iberia Homeless Shelter is the only men’s shelter in eight parishes apart from a Department of Corrections shelter in Opelousas.
For more information regarding the shelter or to get more information about Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week, you can contact the Iberia Homeless Shelter at 369-9900.