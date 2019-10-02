Ask any adult woman in Iberia Parish what she remembers about the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair and you’ll likely hear of dreams to become Queen Sugar. The opportunity is open to any young woman within a certain age range, but far too often, the process is unclear, or the criteria for entering is assumed to be connected to the farmers who dedicate their lives to farming.
The surprise for a last minute entry brings new understanding for future Queen Sugar candidates. Sure, there is the parish competition that leads to the festival weekend royalty coronation, but as Erin “E.J.” Blanchard learned, “Comfort zones are made to be broken.”
“My childhood friend, Chalisse Huval, from St. Martin Parish contacted me after just getting back from an ROTC 29 days on maneuvers,” Blanchard said during a phone interview. “She said, ‘I have this for you,’ not knowing if I would go for it. My parents are cattle ranchers but I’m studying Agriculture Education, Extension and Evaluation at LSU. I’m in my fourth year but I’m in Army ROTC and very active.”
Blanchard said before running for Queen she informed her colonel that she was going to do something really girly, and when she reported back Monday after being crowned Queen Sugar Saturday night, they had a good laugh about extending the girly.
“He said there would be no conflict in fulfilling my obligations as an advocate for the sugar cane industry and ROTC commitments,” Blanchard said. “I’m still a college student at the end of the day and able to do things that will only happen once in life.”
After speaking a short time with Blanchard on the phone, evidence was clear her marks in the interview process must have been high, which consisted of a 10-minute interview Friday morning, and accounted for 60 percent of the overall score. Judges from outside the area, two from Las Vegas and one from Virginia, kept the selection focused on the ability of the woman to become a spokesperson for the Louisiana sugar cane industry. Each question was eloquently answered.
“After graduation, I will start with my military career, a six year contract to be fulfilled,” Blanchard said. “After that, as an ag-major I’ll more than likely work with my family and eventually have my own stock to raise.”
The qualifications for becoming a spokesperson for the sugar cane industry is the most important aspect of the competition, although, Blanchard is already on a high road of accomplishment.
Who is Queen Sugar?
The 5-foot, 5-inch, brown-eyed brunette is the daughter of Al and Clair Blanchard of Arnaudville. Her friends call her E.J. and she is a graduate of Cecilia High School. She is in the fourth year at Louisiana State University in Agriculture Education, Extension and Evaluation with the expectation of graduating in 2020. She also is employed at Precision Firearms and Indoor Range as a Junior Manager and through LSU Botanical Gardens, a student intern focusing on early literacy development.
Among her talents, besides annoying her sisters, are cooking, fitness and training, climbing ropes, rucking, managing multi-million dollar U.S. Army Port Operations and Convoys and talking to strangers — a gift she will use often as a spokesperson for the sugar cane industry.
Blanchard said her hobbies include hiking, camping, driving tractors, working on the family farm, welding, woodworking, working on engines, boxing, running, weight lifting, meal prepping, studying and working. Honors and accomplishments to date include Dean’s List for three semesters, LSU Agricultural Extension, Education, and Evaluation 2018 Outstanding Sophomore, Army ROTC Honors six semesters, Army ROTC Recruiting Award, Bold Challenge Winner, The American Legion Military Excellence Medal, Basic Camp graduate, ranked number three out of 37 in summer Army training.
In addition to the LSU Army ROTC, she is a member of the Pershing Rifles Co. D-17, LSU Cadets of the Ole War Skule, LSU FFA, Ducks Unlimited, Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association, Christ the King Lector, Louisiana Agriculture Teachers Association and National Association of Agricultural Educators.
In three words Blanchard described herself on the Queen Sugar application as life loving, detail-focused and hard-working.
Who is your role model and why?
My Godmother, Nan-JB. She has always been unapologetically herself, stood up for what she believed in, loved everyone unconditionally, keeps a positive outlook on life, is selfless, has a strong connection in her faith and is a strong independent woman.
What is your best asset?
My ability to make the best out of any situation.
What is your favorite movie, song and television show?
“Secondhand Lions,” “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire and “Good Morning America.” And my favorite flower is magnolias.
What person would you love to meet and why?
Dorothy Eleanor Olson was part of WASP, a civilian group of female pilots during WWII. Duties included things such as moving planes across countries. Her copilots were trailblazers for females in the military and answered their country’s call in a time of need.
The 20-year-old Blanchard has a head on her shoulders, a sense of duty and passion that will represent the people of Louisiana well in days to come — both as an ambassador for the sugar cane industry and later, a soldier. She is one young woman who will be an inspiration for many.