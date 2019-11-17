‘Hope and Healing: The New Iberia Incident’ by Paul Schexnayder, commissioned for the 75th anniversary symposium recognizing the 1944 incident that resulted in the violent expulsion of all Iberia Parish’s Black doctors, was explained Saturday by the artist. The five kings represent the doctors, medical workers and leader at the time, buildings meeting areas and homes of the people involved. The action in the painting moves from darkness, from right, to light. The king almost fading out symbolized the expulsion. Moving left, this king holds tools from the welding school forced to shut down, the next two hold symbols of the medical field. The king on the left leading the pathway to light is holding scales of justice, a young sapling growing from the scales. The life oak tree and stitched land symbolizes hope and healing, with room for viewer interpretation.