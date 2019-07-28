Hebert — Delcambre

Lindsey Reneé Hebert and Ethan Anthony Delcambre were married Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Poche’s Country Club. Minister Michael Fuselier officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Glen and Linda Hebert of New Iberia, the granddaughter of the late Estelle and Dudley Hebert and Lily and Murvin LeBlanc, all of New Iberia. The groom is the son of Pete and Lisa Delcambre of St. Martinville, the grandson of Gordon Delcambre and the late Therese Delcambre and Pat and Mary Theriot, all of St. Martinville.
Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory-colored gown featuring a bodice accented in beaded lace motifs, an illusion bateau neckline and a sheer scoop back with crosshatch details. The fit-and-flare skirt featured tulle and lace godets at the sides and back, all accented in lace motifs with a Swarovski crystal beaded belt. For her headpiece she wore a fingertip ivory-colored tulle veil edged with crystal beading. She carried a bouquet of fresh roses in soft shades of mauve and cream.
The Maid of Honor was Lexi Landry and Matron of Honor was Denielle Savoie, sister of the groom. Bridesmaids were Candice Wiltz, cousin of the groom; Kimberly Mazerole, Ashley Kimble, Kathryn Duhon, Cassie Landry and Morgan Landry. Junior bridesmaids were Ashlyn Baudin, niece of the groom; Kaylie Maturin, cousin of the bride. Flower girl was Caroline Landry, god child of the bride.
Wyatt Tabor served as best man. Groomsmen were Kale Savoie, brother in law of the groom; Lance Hebert, brother of the bride; Garrett Greig and Brian Wiltz, cousins of the groom; Skylar Bergeron, Cody Bertrand, Jonathan Darby and Tres Bernis. Ring Bearer was Brennen Savoie, god child of the groom. Serving as ushers were Logan Hebert, brother of the bride and Mike Potier.
A reception was held at Poche’s Country Club.
After their honeymoon to Tennessee, the couple will reside in St. Martinville.