Leaders of the Teche Area’s healthcare industry took to the Bayou Oaks Ballroom Friday night to celebrate a year of heroic achievements and service to the community as part of The Daily Iberian’s 2021 Healthcare Heroes awards.
The program celebrated the Teche Area’s outstanding healthcare professionals during the award program and dinner hosted on Admiral Doyle Drive.
The awards for Healthcare Heroes were determined by nominations and votes made by residents in the community.
Nominations were accepted online for two weeks, with voting online for another two weeks to determine the winners in a variety of healthcare categories.
By the end of the voting period, General Manager Shanna Dickens said 2,766 nominations were received as well as 26,315 votes.
Healthcare Heroes first began in 2018 as a way to give much deserved recognition and appreciation to the heroes of the healthcare industry in Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. The program was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and Dickens said it seemed many in the community were thrilled to have it back.
“We are thrilled to be back and it seems like everyone is eager to honor our healthcare heroes,” Dickens said.
“During the last two years when our community was sick, scared for the future and didn’t know where to turn they had everyone in this room helping them.”
Catering was provided at the Bayou Oaks Ballroom and those attending were able to enjoy a delicious meal while socializing with some of the most prominent members of the medical and healthcare professionals in the community.
The catering was provided by Preservation and a cash bar was also available to event-goers.
“Every single person helped our community in unimaginable ways and deserve so much more than this one night of applause,” Dickens said.
The names of the winners for each category were called out when the program started, with the winner of each category walking to the front of the venue to a round of applause.