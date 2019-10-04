It’s hard to believe a year has gone by since the Gospel Show started on KANE Radio. But it took even longer than that to get the ball rolling and sponsors on board to provide a new kind of show on Sunday mornings. I talked with Jeff Boggs, the engineer for the show and Teche Talk host about the past year.
Do you feel that you’ve won some new listeners this year?
We had several programs in the past that reached out to a certain demographic minority, we thought The Gospel Show would be a great addition. We’re so pleased that the FM came online recently. We have a commitment with our FCC license that we have to do community based programming. It’s a requirement. We do three hours of daily talk where we focus on community events, news and politics. We’ve been airing the Mass from St. Peter’s for more than a decade. This is all community service. Absolutely we added a demographic we haven’t had in the past. Although we don’t have any empirical data, but from what we’re hearing on the street, people are listening.
Has this show impacted you personally?
I’m not going to use it as an excuse to not go to church on Sundays, but I grew up in the Lutheran Church, I was a leader of our youth group and had a puppet ministry, so this is nothing new. Some of the music is different, but I grew up in the church. One Sunday because of technical difficulties we filled in about 40 minutes with the music from the Gospel Show, because it was at my ready.
With the three hosts, you have a great ecumenical cast, it’s not just urban church. Talk about that.
I’ve told Claudia (Lofton Boelte) she is a great pinch hitter when James (Broussard) can’t be here and has brought a little more diversity to the show.
Tell me about Positively! Iberia.
Marti Harrell gets much of the credit on this, a driving force behind the Best Life Iberia initative, going back five years ago, the Iberia Development Foundation, but Marti did a great job on that. The funding just ran out. For years she had been trying to find a way to make it happen again. She got with the Chamber and they found First National Bank of Jeanerette stepped up to underwrite. And Channel 15 gets a lot of credit. Sean Trcalek approached us and we want to get more interactive with smaller radio stations like this. In smaller markets you can’t have a full reporting staff. Sean reached out to us several years ago. The previous management at The Daily Iberian was not necessarily looking for ways to cooperate. I’m so pleased now to have Neal call in and talk a little sports with me, what you’re doing for the Gospel Show. Why not promote each other. Better all around.
Will there ever come a time that you will be able to do interviews with people outside the community?
This is their show, but yes we can get some folks on the phone.
Is there anything else you want to share about getting to know these three people who sit before you each week?
One thing, it has emboldened my own faith that there are still people out there that are still not only are trying to spread the word of God, but people who take the downtrodden and pick them up, whether by faith or just doing the right thing. They have introduced us to some programs going on in the community. And yes, they might be faith based, but they don’t care if the person has faith or not, they just want to help a brother. That has inspired and emboldened me. I’m probably one of the biggest liberals in town. I was a conservative, voted for Reagan, I was a pretty hard conservative until 2002 or 2003. I have indeed had an opportunity to do some soul searching and see what the lesser of these need and these folks remind me of it. They have helped prop up my own faith.