The Greater Powerhouse Revival Center Inc. will be coming soon to New Iberia, according to Bishop Harry Glover, pastor.
Worship time will be at noon at the Holiday Inn Express in New Iberia.
For more information call 32-741-8870 or 281-541-9632.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church celebrating 148th anniversary on March 14
Mt. Olive Baptist Church No. 1-Freetown is inviting the public to its 148th church anniversary on Sunday, March 14, for a 10 a.m. worship and praise service.
The theme is “The Body of Christ, founded upon truth, built up in love, and strengthened by unity of faith” (Ephesians 4:15-16).
Church pastor Rev. Lester Simon Jr. and anniversary committed chairman deacon Ellis J. Stewart Sr. and co-chairperson deaconess Mary B. Narcisse said in a statement that the guest minister is Pastor Terry Joseph of New Zorah Baptist Church in Morgan City, accompanied by members of his congregation.
In compliance with Louisiana pandemic mandates, masks and social distancing are required for church attendance.