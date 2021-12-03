Genocide survivor to share message of love and forgiveness

A message of peace, love and forgiveness will be shared in New Iberia next week as best-selling author and Rwandan genocide survivor Immaculée Ilibagiza hosts a retreat.
Ilibagiza is the New York Times best selling author of “Left to Tell: Discovering God Amidst the Rwandan Genocide.” She will hold a retreat at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Dec. 10 and 11.
According to her biography, Ilibagiza not only survived the genocide by hiding in a cramped bathroom with seven other women, but was also able to forgive her tormentors and her family’s murderers.
“Instead of succumbing to the rage she felt, she turned to prayer,” according to the biography.
Immaculée has written six additional books in recent years — Led by Faith: Rising from the Ashes of the Rwandan Genocide, Our Lady of Kibeho, If Only We Had Listened, Visit from Heaven, and The Boy Who Met Jesus, and The Rosary.
Today, Ilibagiza is regarded as one of the world’s leading speakers on faith, hope and forgiveness. She has shared this universal message with world leaders, school children, multinational corporations, churches and at events and conferences around the world, including a recent presentation to over 200,000 people in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Retreat organizer Ellen Mullen said at a New Iberia City Council meeting that Ilibagiza’s message is needed more than ever in the local community, and Ilibagiza helped her personally after close friends dealt with the death of a loved one.
“Each time I’ve gone to her retreats I leave with peace, love, hope and forgiveness,” Mullen said. “We all need to be healed and I feel Immaculée’s presence will make a positive impact and leave a stronger and healthier community.”
The Rev. Zack Mitchell said the message of Ilibagiza could have a positive affect in the community as well.
“A lot of people in our city are hurting and I believe this is the beginning of something that will bring us together and bring ingredients to heal and make whole,” Mitchell said.
Ilibagiza will also host a free speaking engagement at the West End Gym Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
To find more information and to register for the retreat go to www.immaculee.com or call or email Ellen Mullen at 337-519-9233 or docmullen@me.com. Priests, deacons and nuns are welcome to come as Ilibagiza’s guests but are asked to call and register beforehand.