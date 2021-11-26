First United Methodist Church has long history in New Iberia

First United Methodist Church in New Iberia has a longstanding history in New Iberia, as well as the broader Methodist Church in the Teche Area.
The Rev. Paul Fontenot has been part of the church since 2003, and the congregation still continues to offer its services in New Iberia.
What’s your background as a pastor?
The United Methodist Church, as with all other denominations, has more ordained ministers retiring than new men and women entering the ministry. So trained lay people are filling the gaps. I have been part of the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia since 2003. I am not an ordained elder but have been assisting the pastor of FUMCNI since 2011. I served primarily in the Lydia UMC. When we lost the pastor in New Iberia, I was asked to fill the role of pastor.
What’s the history of the United Methodist Church in the Teche Area?
The first recorded church services in New Iberia occurred in 1823, when Rev. Benjamin Drake held services from a sailing vessel in Bayou Teche. He later held services in private homes. The church was organized in 1839 and a Sunday School was established. The first meetings were held in a Barrel Factory. Later, services were held in a small building on the corner of French and Washington Streets. The New Iberia Methodist Church was officially incorporated and a church was built in 1858. The membership at that time was 125. The new church, on the corner of Washington and Iberia Streets, was dedicated two years later. A parsonage (one of only eighteen in Louisiana) was also provided.
On May 24, 1890, the congregation was devastated when the church and parsonage were both destroyed by fire. On August 8, 1890, a lot was purchased on the corner of Jefferson and West St. Peter streets. While funds were raised for a new church, services were held in an opera house. Although the sanctuary was completed in 1892, the church, which cost $14,000, was dedicated on February 5, 1893. The new church was struck by fire in 1907, but it was soon repaired. The congregation met at the Jewish Synagogue until the building was repaired. The church membership at this time was 300.
In 1939, work was begun on the educational building, which was completed in 1942. In 1948, work was begun on a new parsonage, which was first occupied by Rev. Charles McLean in 1950 and dedicated in 1952.
By 1950, the church membership had grown to 800 and a second morning worship service was added. The sanctuary was renovated and the educational space was added. In 1954, additional property was purchased on Jefferson Street to accommodate the growing Sunday School and another educational building was constructed soon after. The sanctuary was renovated again in 1969. In 1978, a lot was purchased across the street from the church for use as a parking area. In 1986, Mr. and Mrs. B.E. Fox Sr. bought a home and donated it to the church to be used as the new parsonage.
In 1986, New Iberia celebrated 150 years of Methodism. In 1987, church facilities were renovated and a new parking lot was added. Two years later, the church was placed into the National Register of Historic places. And in 1991, the Sanctuary Centennial Celebration was held.
What qualities sets the UMC apart?
Both of these churches have a heart for helping the community. These are friendly, generous people who desire to help those in need in the community.
How has COVID affected the UMC?
COVID has definitely slowed a few things down. Prior to the pandemic we were doing some virtual services on Facebook. So when the shutdown came we continued with Facebook live, doing a full service, including liturgy, readings, prayer time, and music. There was only a skeleton crew on hand, four people. But we thought it best to broadcast the entire service instead of only the pastor’s sermon or nothing at all. In Lydia we did not have wifi, so we recorded the services and then put them on the church Facebook page at the regular church time. All in all, we have not missed a week of services due to COVID.
We have been feeding homeless and low-income members of our community for many years. Before COVID it was a sit-down meal. 75 to 100 in attendance, with a short sermon and prayer time. Since the pandemic, we have continued to feed, but have modified our method. We serve box lunches at the door. Last night we served 155 meals, gave away 25 coats, and 20 Bibles. For a while during the worst of the pandemic we were the only place in town where a homeless person could get a hot meal at no charge.
We continued to have mid-week Bible studies, now on ZOOM and Facebook live. Our women’s ministries continue to make blankets and throws for Chemo patients and for veterans in the nursing homes. The Lydia church was able to have one rummage sale and proceeds were divided between the Lydia Cancer Association and the Methodist Children’s Homes. The two churches together collected cleaning buckets for UMCOR in Baldwin, which are distributed to hurricane victims to help in cleanup.
Our generous members may not have always been able to attend in person, but they never missed out on the privilege of financially supporting the church. We have come through the pandemic on solid ground.
We have continued in all our ministries although they had to be modified to fit COVID guidelines.
I mentioned a few of the outreach efforts but there are many other opportunities to serve. When restrictions loosened, we increased what we were doing. When there were outbreaks, we backed off a little, always trying to do as much as possible under the circumstances.
How can someone join the congregation?
Our doors are open to anyone who wants to come in and see who we are. If you enjoy worshipping with us we invite you to join the church.