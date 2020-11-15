The Word of Hope World Outreach Church in New Iberia is gearing up again for its annual Operation Christmas Child, helping out those in need this holiday season.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritans, where they pursue the mission of providing children around the world with shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in many countries.
For the past three years, The Word of Hope World Outreach Church has been a drop off location for the shoeboxes, according to volunteer Kelly Mitchell.
“Operation Christmas Child shares God‘s love in a tangible way with children in need around the world to let them know they are loved and not forgotten,” Mitchell said.
“Each shoebox is an opportunity to share the Gospel with a child who may have never received a gift in their life. Many of the children then enter a 12-lesson discipleship program called “the greatest journey.”
Mitchell said a shoebox can be packed with different items, and the church suggests finding a “wow” item and then adding other toys, school supplies and hygiene items such as a toothbrush.
Some items are not allowed because of shipping to other countries such as war-related toys, candy and toothpaste, Mitchell said, as well as liquid items.
A $9 per shoebox donation online through “Following Your Box” gives the person donation the chance to discover the destination of the shoebox gift as it’s delivered.
“Since the project started we’ve delivered shoebox gifts in over 100 countries around the world. Exactly which countries vary from year-to-year,” Mitchell said.
Giving gifts to those in need is special for Mitchell and the church, providing them with joy and surprise on Christmas morning.
“It’s an awesome thing that ministry does,” Mitchell said.”They get this one gift and we do pray over our boxes because it may go to that one person who may need that one box.”
Those who would like to pack a shoebox or to find out more information can visit Samaritanspurse.org/occ or call them at 365-5651.
The Our Church Word Of Hope is located 705 W. Admiral Doyle Dr. and is a drop-off location in the area, and those who want to participate can drop off their boxes during national collection week which is Nov. 16 to 23.
The church will have no-contact curbside drop off. Its hours of operation will be :
Monday, Nov. 16: 4 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20: 3 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22: 3 to 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov 23: 9 to 11 a.m.