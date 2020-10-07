“Farmers Market Finds” is a weekly roundup of what to look for at the Teche Area farmers markets.
Each week, look for a deep dive into fresh, homemade foods, vegetables, fruits, baked goods, herbs, plants, honey, eggs, meat, soaps, spices and sauces, seafood, canned goods, candies, smoked cheeses and nuts, fresh flowers, handmade crafts and more.
Here’s are some things to look for this week at the Teche Area Farmers Market at Bouligny Plaza:
The Garden Shed pepper jelly
This pepper jelly is made by Kevin Boutte of the Garden Shed. Pepper jelly is a preserve made with peppers, sugar and salt in a pectin or vinegar base. Boutte has a wide range of items, including his Caribbean Red and Thai Chili Pepper Jelly, made with the Caribbean, red and Thai chili peppers, sweet peppers, sugar, vinegar pectin.
Brother-in-law Hot Sauce
Another spicy item is Brother-in-Law’s garlic hot sauce, made by Louis Dorsey. The homemade hot sauce comes from just a few simple ingredients — vinegar, red pepper, salt and garlic — giving it a different level of both spice and flavor. As soon as you open up the top, the spicy aroma hits your nose. Not to mention, it tastes good on almost anything, Dorsey said.
Gingerbread Man
Nothing screams fall quite like gingerbread, and this find at the Teche Area Farmers Market is sure to put one in the mood for the season. The cozy treat is produced by “The Ginger Bread Man,” and is made from sugar, butter, eggs, molasses, flour, baking soda and spices. The gingerbread is baked in the shape of a pumpkin, also.