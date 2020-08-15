Lani Olivier always liked knowing“why” and now she’s turning that inquisitive nature into a future that, to her, has no limit.
Olivier, 14, will be a freshman at New Iberia Senior High in September but before she begins her high school career, the New Iberia resident will attend the Space Academy in Huntsville, Alabama, starting today and going through Aug. 21.
After finishing her high school career, Olivier said her dream school is the University of Texas at Austin, which she cites as having a great program in cosmology, which is the broad study of space and the origin and development of the universe.
Olivier has always had a passion for the greater unknown and because of it wants to become an astrophysicist when she gets older.
The future astrophysicist said that the field always asked why the universe came to be and why everything has happened in a relatively short amount of time.
“I am completely obsessed with the idea of space and the universe,” Olivier said.
Olivier has always had an interest in the moon and stars, and remembers looking up in the sky and seeing meteor showers.
As she would sit in the middle of the night and watch the universe at work, Olivier was always excited to see what’s out there.
“I think it’s so cool because it makes you think of yourself and how there is so much more out there,” Olivier said. “And we’re so small and it really makes you think more about your whole life.”
Science has always been Olivier’s favorite subject growing up because it challenges her to think.
“I like knowing why,” Olivier said. “I like knowing why things happened because I don’t look at things and they just happen. I need to know why and how and what makes them that way.”
That curious nature gave Olivier her first love for meteorology that then slowly went into atmospheric sciences and space.
While she doesn’t plan to be an astronaut, she still wants to work with them.
“I feel like anything I do, it will make me feel important,” Olivier said.
Sarah Olivier, Lani’s mom, said she wanted her daughter to attend the Space Academy because it will give her an opportunity to meet people in her dream field, seeing how they were able to get to where they are now.
Olivier plans to attend the Space Academy for the next two years and obtain an internship at NASA. She said getting such an internship is 60 times harder than getting into than Harvard.
“That’s why I am going to camp, I get to be around people who have the same visions as me,” Olivier said.
Olivier said she feels excited to meet new people that share the same visions as herself and the different activities she gets to do that mimic being in space.
Sarah said she saw her daughter’s nature as she grew, her desire to know why things happen, and it turned into an interesting connection for the two.
Sarah said she obtained her bachelor’s in psychology, which is questioning everything and it helped her understand her daughter’s need to know.
“It helped me understand,” Sarah said. “She’s always asking the question ‘Why,’ and it’s very interesting.”
As she gets ready to begin her future, Olivier said she’s been waiting so long to be able to live out her childhood dreams, she calls it surreal.
“I think it’s so amazing I have all these opportunities and I get started early,” Olivier said. It’s going to mean so much to me when I can actually go out there and change something.”
Is the sky the limit for her?
“No, the universe is expanding,” Olivier said. “Right now there is no limit.”