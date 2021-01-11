If you were to find yourself next to New Iberia native Kaitlin Absent, chances are she’s listening to music, probably smooth jazz, her favorite. But the Southern University student also likes to listen to Kirk Whalum and Kenny G.
Would you consider music your hobby and passion?
Pretty much, music is like a hobby, a passion, education. I always have it playing in the background. I think my family is used to it now. If I’m not playing it they are like ‘What is wrong with her?’ I’m pretty much doing music 24/7.
Do you have a current favorite song?
A favorite song right now would be “Malibu Dreams” by Kenny G. That is my favorite song. I love it.
Do you have a song you like to play?
I do, “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. I love that song. It’s just the energy from that song. I love it.
What is your favorite instrument to play?
That’s tough, but I would have to say my saxophone. I started on the alto sax and started playing the soprano sax my sophomore year of high school and I just stuck with it.
Anything in particular you like to watch?
My favorite movie is “Steel Magnolias.” I just watched it. Because where it’s located in Louisiana, the storyline. I cry everytime on this one scene, the funeral scene. I watched the movie a 1,000 times and I still cry. That’s my movie, I love it.
Do you have any favorite places that you’ve performed in your career?
I think the Pelicans game, most definitely. That was just a highlight of my life. I played at the Fox Theatre and I played virtually for the San Francisco Giants.
What do you hope to do with your music?
I just want to keep inspiring everyone. I pretty much want people to stay blessed, stay humble. It’s going to work out.