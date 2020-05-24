Debby Segura still remembers all the fun she had while working at the Pitt Grill in New Iberia in the 1970s.
The Pitt Grill, which was located on Main Street, was a hub of fun for both the restaurant-goers and the workers, she said.
Open 24 hours a day, the Pitt Grill welcomed any and all who went in for a quick bite or a lengthy dinner.
If she had to pick from the daily meal specials and all-day breakfast, which included ham, bacon, sausage, waffles and pancakes, Segura said her cabbage rolls were one of the favorites that were served at The Pitt Grill.
Segura also enjoyed cooking eggs on the skillet and flipping it on the pan with her wrist and sliding it down to the customers.
“I still do that today,” Segura said.
While she was working there in the mid-’70s, Segura was going to school for nursing in Lafayette but always enjoyed her shifts at the Pit Grill.
Segura, 62, worked at the Pitt Grill until it shut down, but said she isn’t sure what the closing date was, though she thinks it would have been in the 1990s.
“It was just the customers,” Segura said of the best part of her time there. “We just had a blast with the customers.”
Segura started as a dishwasher and worked her way up to a waitress and eventually became a cook at the restaurant.
More than anything, Segura enjoyed the atmosphere at the Pitt Grill and the exchanges she had on a regular basis with the customers.
“They would clown with us,” Segura said. “It was just lovely people that would go in there. We knew everyone that would walk in.”
Though she said the night shifts were harder thanks in large part to customers coming in to cure a hangover, Segura said she and her co-workers would joke around with them to make the shifts go by faster.
The Pitt Grill’s legacy is still remembered today, and Segura credits one person: Her mother-in-law Ruby Harry, the morning cook.
Segura said the way Harry would handle customers in the middle of a food rush left an everlasting impression on her.
“It was just the comments she would burst out with that would have the whole place laughing,” Segura said. “She was a loving, caring person.”
Every time she would walk into her shift, Segura said she was always greeted by the customers with a “good morning” or when she was leaving for the night, a “good night.”
It was those interactions that she has come to appreciate even to this day.
“The people were just lovely back then,” Segura said. There were never any fights there, everybody knew everybody and it was a great place to go.”