This year’s 6th annual Fête-Dieu du Teche will be held in petition for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and will celebrate the Virgin Mary, while bringing people together.
The 40-mile eucharistic boat procession will take place Saturday. Aug. 15 marks the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patroness of the Acadian people and of Acadiana for the Roman Catholics.
Saturday’s Fête-Dieu du Teche also marks the 255th anniversary of the arrival of French-Canadian immigrants who brought the Catholic faith to Acadiana after enduring great trials and suffering.
Starting with an 8 a.m. mass at the St. Leo the Great in Leonville, followed by participants with more than 100 boats traveling along the Bayou Teche, they will all honor the Blessed Sacrament and the Acadian heritage. At each stop during the procession, they will take part of both a rosary and benedictions.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all participants 8 years or older — whether on boats or onshore — will be expected to wear face masks and observe social distancing. That includes priests, seminarians, and laity.
The boat procession is expected to be at 50 percent capacity to comply with state guidelines.
Anyone with health conditions prohibiting them from wearing a face mask is asked not to attend the event.
According to Sister Marie-Therese of the Community of Jesus Crucified, organizers of the Fête-Dieu du Teche, the annual tradition allows them to adore the Lord.
“It’s a beautiful opportunity… and we can’t stop doing that,” she said. “We need to do that.”
Sister Marie-Therese said the Fête-Dieu du Teche and the events along the day allow for prayers for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than ever, she said, taking part in the Fête-Dieu du Teche is important because of the events over the last six months.
“We need God’s help more than ever right now,” she said. “With all of the struggles we are going through with the pandemic as a people, we need to beg for His assistance.
Sister Marie-Therese said this Fête-Dieu du Teche allows for the faithful to thank God for all of His help and be with Him in a profound way.
Anyone who wishes to attend but can’t due to health concerns can stream the precession on their Facebook page, facebook.com/CommunityofJesusCrucified.