Looking to spread some holiday cheer, the Solomon House came together with Church of the Epiphany to hand out gifts and more at the annual Solomon House Annual Family Christmas Party Saturday.
According to Solomon House Executive Director Ellen Nora, the annual Christmas party has been a time of celebration for families for a decade and a half.
Each year the Church of the Epiphany decorates an Angel Tree with the names of members of families in need. Parishioners purchase gifts of clothing, toys and gift cards, among other items to be handed out.
The families are invited to a pizza party with activities for the children, a focus session for the parents and to receive their gifts, she said. In addition to gifts, they also received candy canes and gift certificates for pizzas.
Nora said that because of COVID-19 has affected so many this year, it was important to keep the tradition of the annual party alive.
“At this time of uncertainty, continuing this tradition for our families was extremely necessary,” Nora said. “Gifts were given using the no-contact drive-through model.”