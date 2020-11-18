Gilbert “Doc” Thomas has been a fixture in New Iberia for years now, working with the community as an independent insurance salesman and with various organizations. When he's not working with the people of the Teche Area, he’s probably preparing a home-cooked meal.
Nicknamed after NBA Hall of Famer Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Thomas said the name stuck when he patterned his game after the old Philadelphia 76ers star.
“I grew up watching him with some of the moves he did,” Thomas said.
But there was another thing the New Iberia native spent doing when he was younger: cooking. He said he and his two brothers get their love for cooking from their mother.
“We learn to cook at an early age,” Thomas said. “I have two other brothers that are great cooks, also. We pretty much do all the cooking at home.
One of Thomas’ signature dishes is smothered cabbage, something he makes quite often for his family. It’s an ode to his family.
“The cabbage is a signature meal for me and my momma loved it and so do my nieces and nephews,” Thomas said.
Here is the recipe:
Glen “Doc” Thomas’ Spicy Smothered Cabbage
Ingredients
2 large cabbages
5 oz of season blend or onions/ chopped bell peppers
2 to 3 links of smoked or Andouille sausage
3 or 4 large ham hocks (seasoning, up to you)
Roasted garlic seasoning, small amount to taste
2 sticks of margarine
3 TSP of sugar
Cut cabbage in half, remove green leaves and slice cabbage off the hard core of cabbage.
Dice cabbage into 3 to 4 inch cubes.
Slice sausage in 1/2 inch, bite-size pieces.
Remove meat from ham hocks, leaving some meat and skin on bones, and slice ham hocks into bite-size pieces.
Cut onions and bell peppers into small pieces or use a season blend that's already diced.
Melt 1 stick of margarine into a large pot on low fire.
Add chopped cabbage to pot, stir cabbage, now add another stick of margarine, add water to keep moist, stir again. Cover pot and raise fire to medium. Let cabbage cook down for five minutes.
Add season blend or onion/peppers. Add roasted garlic seasoning, small amount. Add red pepper, small amount. Stir cabbage, add water as needed to keep moist, let cabbage cook down for five minutes.
Add sausage and ham hocks with bones. Stir cabbage, add water as needed, lower fire to low and cook down for 25 minutes, until golden brown.
Check seasoning to taste and enjoy.