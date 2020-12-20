It’s that time a year again, boys and girls. We’re in the final stretch of days until you wake up and run to your living room and see presents from Santa. Yes, you know, good ole Saint Nicholas, or Kris Kringle — the jolly old elf dressed in red and white who helps make all your dreams come true is preparing for another trip to the Teche Area.
Santa is an avid reader of The Daily Iberian and took a few minutes out of his busy schedule to answer a few questions for everyone.
How are you getting ready for the big night in New Iberia?
Well as everyone knows, I’m pretty relaxed for the other 364 days, but on Christmas Eve, I have all my things in place to deliver to all the good boys and girls in the Teche Area. The Christmas sack is filled to the top with gifts and the reindeer are all fed and ready to go, with their masks and social distancing, of course: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and let’s not forget Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer. They are the stars of the show, really.
What is your favorite part about Christmas?
I love knowing that everyone and their families are safe and have a very Merry Christmas together. This year, maybe more than any other, it’s important to have your loved ones close. It’s also fun seeing all the little girls and boys light up when they see their wishes granted. That is because they have been very good this year, of course.
How do you stay so warm all night?
I’m lucky because New Iberia is not as cold as the North Pole — because it’s freezing there! But Mrs. Claus does a really great job making sure my suit is nice and warm. It’s very cozy once you get comfortable. And my big, white beard also keeps my face nice and warm. And of course, all of the warm cookies I eat throughout the night helps too.
Speaking of cookies, which one is your favorite?
Wow, that’s really tough. That’s like asking me which elf is my favorite. I really have one, but I’m not supposed to say. I love all cookies, as you can tell. Chocolate chip cookies are as old as me and they’re a classic, too. I also enjoy the shortbread ones with sprinkles. I’m not too picky. I’m just grateful to everyone for opening their homes to me.
What would you like for Christmas?
I don’t think anyone has ever asked me that. But for me, I would just like everyone to spread a little more holiday cheer with their families.
I’d love to see siblings playing and enjoying the day with their parents. This time of the year is important to remember to be nice to each other.
That’s what I would like for Christmas.