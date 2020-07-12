On Sept. 29 1969, New Iberia was greeted with the Pelican Creamery on Main Street that has given nostalgia to those who were treated to a piece of history in the Teche Area.
The Pelican Creamery was located on 1116 E. Main Street, and while it was there, it provided good service and even better food, people recall.
One aspect of the Pelican Creamery that people still talk about today is having milk delivered to the door.
Do you remember the days of old when your milk delivery came from the milkman, delivering fresh farm-to-table milk, right to your doorstep?
If you don’t remember, according to Stan Pac, your parents or your grandparents certainly do.
“It was good healthy times in those days,” the Stan Pac website said. “We knew where our food came from and sometimes, we even knew the name of the cow, who provided our milk for our morning cereal. It was also before E. coli outbreaks.”
Of course, those days were over 50 years ago, when 30 percent of milk came directly from the milkman via a local dairy farm or creamery. The USDA reports that as of 2005, only 0.4 percent of milk comes via home delivery.
Left at the front step in bottles, the milk from Pelican Creamery was something that Lisa Melancon still thinks about to this day.
She took to Facebook to explain how she still remembers how much of an impact the Pelican Creamy company had on her.
“The Pelican Creamery on Main,” Melancon posted, asking, “And remember having milk delivered to your door?”
The question posted by Melancon generated great reactions from other residents who said they enjoyed getting their milk delivered to their front door, like Patrick Leger Sr.
“Sure do,” Leger said. “(I) used to get in trouble for pouring the cream off the top in my Rice Krispies.”