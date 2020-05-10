On a day as special as today, Darlene A. Moore remembers the mothers of her past that have forever shaped her into the person she is today.
Growing up in Mandeville, Moore watched her own mom, Dolores Moore raise a family on faith, food, family and friends.
“My parents are my heroes,” Moore said. “As far as family role models and strength, I am very grateful because I am the beneficiary.”
And it was through her mother that Moore would gain her love for faith and family. A resident of Jeanerette, Moore pastors at three churches around the Teche Area: St. Peter United Methodist Church in Jeanerette, Trinity United Methodist Church in Baldwin and Asbury United Methodist Church in Franklin.
Though Moore’s mother died in 2017, she still remembers everything Dolores did for her family and those around them. After watching her demonstrate compassion and love for people, Moore still appreciates her to this day.
From cooking meals for those in her community to doing household chores for them, Dolores would do what was needed.
“She did it by example,” Moore said.
It’s Dolores’ love for others that has impacted Moore the most.
“She cared,” Moore said. “She cared for children, about people, about the sick.”
According to those close to her, faith, family and food and friends spelled out “Dolores Moore.” At 4-foot-9 and 110 pounds, what Dolores lacked in size, she made up in hospitality.
Moore remembers her mom opening the doors to her home with a plate of food and a warm hug. It was actions like those from Dolores that was instilled into Moore.
“You could come to my family, my house was the place to be,” Moore said. “You could come to get a meal. You could come for breakfast, you could get a meal.”
The relationship between mother and daughter for the Moores is generational. Moore’s grandmother, Mare Elsie Poole, was like her daughter and granddaughter: a mother who cared for everyone.
“If you saw my mother, you saw her mother and she saw her sister, the kids, and it was passed (on),” Moore said. “It was a gift, it really was.”
It has always revolved around family, food, faith and friends, according to Moore, a bond that was priceless, and she wants
others to feel the same way she
felt for years with her mother.
From Page A8
“My hope is that if someone is dealing with the newness of teaching their kids, spend the time with your child, it makes a difference,” Moore said. “Tell your children you love them.”
Moore believes it’s a priceless bound and a relationship that is strong — having love for your mother.
When she talks about relationships, Moore still feels her mother’s presence now because of their connection together.
Dolores’ legacy continues to live on through Moore, as she honors her mother’s life every Mother’s Day with her “What My Mother Taught Me” sermon.
In it, Moore outlines seven important lessons that were taught to her by Dolores:
1: To trust in the Lord always (Proverbs 3:5-7)
2: To take time to pray and serve
3: To totally seek and live for God and love family
4: To time and time again say “I’m sorry,” “thank you” and “I forgive you”
5: To teach the younger ones, train up the child in a way they should go
6: To truly listen to “‘Charlene,’ ‘Darlena,’ ‘Joshua,’ ‘Walter,’ the key to life is listening.”
7: To tell those you care about “I love you” often
Though COVID-19 has restricted her direct interactions with the congregations this year, Moore will still read her sermon on the St. Peter United Methodist Church in Jeanerette’s live Facebook page at 7 a.m. today.
View the sermon at www.facebook.com/St.PeterUMCJeanerette.
Mother’s Day is an opportunity given by God to celebrate the mothers that are here, the aunts, the godmothers, the teachers in her life, Moore said.
“It’s the Biblical mothers, the historical mothers who have played a part in my journey,” Moore said. “I am thinking about my mom.”