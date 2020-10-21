Nicholas and Sarah Gravois never have a dull moment together. From raising five children to running their new business, Louisiana Boiled Seafood and Sis’ Sneaux & Geaux, which specialize in seafood and snowballs, respectively, the married couple still tries to find ways to have fun with each other and their family, as best they can.
What is something you like to do for fun when you have time?
Sarah: The older boys are in sports — football and baseball — which I love, because I grew up on that. That’s really all I do. It’s all I have time for.
What’s it like being a parent to five children while also running a business?
Sarah: Hard. Very hard.
Nicholas: I would say the constant tug in every direction. It’s just not an alarm clock that you can slap and say, ‘OK, I acknowledge you.’ It takes physical time and attention to do it. Kids, homework, lunchboxes, just everything.
Sarah: The hardest part for me was trying to figure out how to do it all, the balance. My daughter, she was always home with me. She didn’t understand at night why mom had to go to work. We asked her what she wanted to do one night when she was crying. She said she wanted to fly, so we told her, ‘We have to work so we can fly one day.’ That was the hardest part, the separation.
What’s a day off look like for the two of you?
Sarah: Nothing worth being off for. We actually took off sometime this week for us because when you are working so much, you forget the little things and really focus on these little people. Because they need you just as much as this little business does.
What’s one thing people don’t know about you?
Nicholas: I would say she is the Crock-Pot queen.
Sarah: Well, I can’t cook. I only cook in the Crock-Pot. I do not cook on the stove at all. Crock-Pots are quick. I like to cook my beef tips. It’s brown gravy in a packet, Italian seasoning and the ranch. I also traded in my Italian seasoning for a ranch one. That’s really good, too.
Do you two ever get any alone time?
Nicholas: Not as much as we used to.
Sarah: We did go out last week. We went to El Mexicano in New Iberia. The time before that, we went to the camp, for my birthday. We went frogging. Yeah, that was the last time we went out, in July.
Is there anything else you like to do?
Nicholas: I don’t watch TV or listen to the radio. The day beats me so much, I just sit there and listen in silence. I can’t tell you a current band on the radio right now.
Sarah: I would rather read. I also am getting back into writing.