New Iberia natives Jed and Claire Seneca are back just in time for Christmas with a new single “Simple Down Home Christmas,” bringing back the traditional and warm memories everyone felt back home when they were younger, according to a prepared statement.
For years, Jed and Claire have recorded music together and have been recognized throughout the south for their soulful vocals and insightful lyrics.
The duo wrote and recorded “Simple Down Home Christmas” to bring back the joy in this year’s holiday season with the hope that fans can feel the same nostalgia they did while working on the recording of the song.
“With everything going on in the world today, songs like this help people cherish moments with their loved ones,” the statement said.
With 30 years of experience under their belts, the Teche Area natives’ latest album, “Carry You Through,” debuted in 2019.
Before stepping away from the music industry for a few years, the duo earned acclaim with their self-titled debut album on Ransom Records. released in 1994. The project was at the forefront of a new music genre that combined country music instrumentation with faith-based lyrics, according to the statement.
“When it seemed like their music career was at its peak, the couple decided to redirect their career into an entirely different direction,” the statement said.
The two moved to Austin, Texas, and focused their music efforts on college and professional sports ministry organizations.
With their current album “Carry You Through” and this new track “Simple Down Home Christmas,” the two have reignited their music careers, the statement said.