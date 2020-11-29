Each year, as those last little bits of leftover are finally thrown out, another tradition is expected among families in the Teche Area: Christmas tree shopping.
It’s that time of year where parents and children fully get into the holiday spirit by decorating their trees with colorlight lights and sparkling bulbs to make your tree stand out.
Presents may come later, but the fun and tradition is now. It’s the magic of Christmas, really, that moment when the star is put on top of the tree, and you’re ready for Ol’ Saint Nick to make his appearance at the end of the year. Also, don’t forget the milk and cookies.
Around the Teche Area, there are many places to pick out that perfect pine, and one in particular, Lisa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Broussard, offers all the fun you’re looking for with family this holiday season.
Named after their adopted niece Lisa, Verna and Clifton Touchet started the family business over 39 years ago and are still going strong.
Verna and her husband live on the farm and are open year-round. One of the most unique features of the tree farm is the fact they are live trees and are cut when a customer picks them out.
Their Carolina Sapphire Cypress are $5 a foot and their home-made wreaths are $20.00 and are made from the branches of left over clippings.
Verna said her favorite part of owning the Christmas tree farm is seeing the excitement on the little childrens’ faces when they get to bring home a tree.
“ I enjoy talking to the families and seeing the kids faces, Verna said. “They are amazed when we cut the trees down and they bring them home."