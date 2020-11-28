With Christmas right around the corner, Daveah Blanchard, 5, loves unicorns and wants all of them. She also would like a ballerina outfit, too.
Submit your letter to Santa at aaron@daily-iberian.com to be featured in The Daily Iberian.
