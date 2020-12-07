Letter to Santa
With Christmas only a few weeks left, Da’Nae Blanchard, 8, is excited for Santa this year. A lover of all things fun, she is asking for a few fun toys this year. She is a lover of LOL Dolls and even asking for a few Barbie Dolls, too. Da’Nae also loves to play dress-up with her toys, so she is hoping to get a princess dress to go along with her American Girl Dolls. Let’s hope she behaved herself and Santa can reward her for all her hard work. Don’t forget to submit your Christmas list to aaron@daily-iberian.com to be featured in The Daily Iberian.

