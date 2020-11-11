When she was younger, Wendy Gelpi — then a Folse — enjoyed her time in the kitchen with her two younger sisters Dayna and Kathy, assisting their father, Wofford, as he cooked.
Those moments with their dad still hold value today as they continue the lessons learned from him.
“We were like sous-chefs,” Gelpi said. “He would literally stand over the stove and put everything together.”
Those times in the kitchen with the three sisters were spent chopping onions, cutting vegetables and prepping the food for Wofford to make.
Wofford, a New Iberia native, was the owner of the French House in New Iberia for 20 years but when he wasn’t working day-in and day-out at his restaurant, he spent his remaining time teaching his daughters lessons that he was taught.
One thing the Folse family enjoyed were the holidays, Christmas especially, cooking tables full of food for friends and family — sometimes for over a 100 people on the day. But Gelpi said they wouldn’t change it for anything in the world, especially getting to spend time with her dad and sisters.
“That was always fun for us,” Gelpi said of her memories in the kitchen with her dad and sisters. “Even though it was a lot of work, it was still there with everyone.”
No matter the time of the year, Wofford was always trying to give his daughters a lesson not only in the kitchen but in history. He would instruct them on why a certain food is cut a certain way or where it came from.
“He was always teaching us,” Gelpi said. “And when we said ‘Why do we have to chop it like this,’ he would say, ‘Because, this is how it’s always been done,’” Gelpi said.
Wofford told his daughters that was how he was taught, and he wanted to teach them the same and now they are using what their father showed them to now feed their family and friends.
“It was always a learning experience and I think that is why all three of us cook and feed people,” Gelpi said.