In New Iberia, Lee’s Grocery was a staple in the community that gave people who shopped there great prices and even better people.
Originally located on Charles Street, the store eventually relocated on Admiral Doyle Drive near what is present day-Hardy’s.
According to Bobby Stelly, he would shop there a lot when he was younger, and one aspect that brought him back was Lee Grocery’s teas.
“Lee’s Grocery (owner) used to do Tai Chi early in the morning at the City Park sometimes,” Stelly said. “When I used to live on Charles Street I always went to his store.”
Aside from great service and even better tea, Lee’s Grocery was also historical in the Teche Area, as it was one of the first Asian markets in the area, according to Crystal Melancon.
“I believe Lee’s Grocery was the first Asian store in New Iberia. And if it wasn’t, I don’t remember seeing any other,” Melancon said.
Like Melancon, Stelly has fond memories of the local market and the owner, as he grew up going there. A place he still thinks about to this day.
“It was a nice location and walking distance to Torrido Village and the library,” Stelly said. “Mr. Lee (the owner) lived very close to me and I believe he ran a small restaurant in the back of his store before he expanded on Admiral Doyle. I miss those younger days.”