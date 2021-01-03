After more than 30 years of service to her community at the Arc of Acadiana, Bertha Wright retired Wednesday, leaving decades of work with her community.
Wright, a New Iberia native and resident her whole life, began her career at the Arc of Acadiana in 1990, working different areas of the business since the store first opened up.
And though she is sad to leave her life at the Arc of Acadiana, she is excited for what’s next.
“It’s bittersweet because I’m very attached to the clients,” Wright said. “I love them like they are my own kids.”
Outside of her work with her clients, her customer relations have been as strong for the three decades she has worked at the Arc of Acadiana. They’re relationships she’ll never forget.
“I made some forever friends,” Wright said. “I’m sure I’m going to be connected, even after I am out of here.”
Over her time at the Arc of Acadiana, Wright has helped train residents with developmental disabilities and helped them find employment.
“We train them with skills to go into other businesses,” Wright said. “Going in with them everyday, I didn’t care if it was 5 o’clock in the morning or 10 o’clock at night, pushing buggies at Walmart, whatever the client did… we prepared them for that step.”
Wright said being around everyone from Arc clients to customers all these years has been the most rewarding part of her work, though she would have never imagined being here for so long.
“I loved what I did,” Wright said. “I loved training the clients, they became like my children. They are my family.”
As she checked out her last few customers on Wednesday, talking to them, asking them about their families and holidays, Wright stood there in silence, taking in all that has happened to her over the years at the Arc of Acadiana.
From the workers in the back who knew her by her first name, to the weekly customers who loved catching up with her, Wright’s journey is what that she’ll never forget and especially one that has brought her so much joy and love of the years.
More than anything, Wright’s passion has and will always be to help others. From her customers and clients to even her family, she will always be there for them.
“It’s something I’ve always done,” Wright said.
With the final minutes counting down her last 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over, Wright was talking it all in, one person, one customer at a time. She was in their lives. And they were in hers. And she’ll never forget them.
“I love meeting people, I loved knowing them,” Wright said.