While she may be creative when it comes to putting together something truly unique with pen and paper as a writer, New Iberia resident Jerre Borland can also whip up some creative cooking in the kitchen.
After moving to the Teche Area around 1996, Borland, an Alabama native, taught high school English and writing in the area for years before going back to college in 2016 to complete her master’s degree in creative writing. When she wasn’t in the classroom, Borland found herself in the kitchen, particularly baking sweets. During COVID-19, she saw her baking skills go from one tier to the next.
“I’ve always baked cupcakes for my kids,” Borland said.
As she expanded her skills in the kitchen, Borland started going out to the Teche Area Farmers Market twice a month to sell her baked goods.
“I like it. It’s a whole lot of fun,” Borland said. “And I get to meet people that I wouldn’t meet otherwise.”
One thing Borland has focused on lately in her kitchen is developing a recipe for a sugar free cake, something that she said has taken a few months to master.
Many New Iberia residents love cake but face health problems like diabetes, so Borland sought to develop something sweet for them while also staying as healthy as possible.
“I started working on a sugar-free cake and I kind of perfected that,” Borland said. “I really worked on a sugar-free cake for six months … and I kept playing around with things and playing around with things and trying new things until I finally got a good cake. And it’s really hard to tell the difference.”
Because most if not all sugar-free cakes have sugar substitutes such as Stevia, Splenda or Sweet’N Low, Borland said it has been fun to experiment with her recipe, and the reaction from people around town has been great, she said.
Borland said she started using the new sweetener Swerve and has gotten away from using cream cheese, something that has become popular for some home cooks looking for a sweet substitute.
“I just kind of played with Swerve and got other (ingredients) and things that weren’t full of sugar and it just works,” Borland said. “I finally got to a place. I tried a lot of bad recipes and made a lot of mistakes but when I finally got it, it really turned out good.”
Her sugar-free cake has been useful for those who want to have something sweet but can’t because of lingering health concerns, Borland noted.
“It’s been working really well,” Borland said.
Borland also said her sugar-free cake is not calorie-free. It is a two-layer, six-inch cake, which two purposes: It means less cake that someone would consume and it’s easier and cheaper to make, as Swerve costs $3 a cup to make.
“You wanted to get something mangagle for people,” Borland said. “And furthermore, they really don’t need that much sweet at one time.”
Borland also enjoys making loaves of artisan bread. She also experiments with other sweets, like a blood orange blueberry Baileys cake.
“I try to play around with new things,” Borland said. “I do a lemon curd cake with blueberries in the center. I just like to do something interesting and different.”
Trial and error in the kitchen is something Borland enjoys because it allows her to grow and become a better baker. So far, she has had more success than failures in trying new flavors that work well together.
“And that has been fun,” Borland said. “I did a strawberry and thyme cake and it sounded terrible to me at first but I love the smell of thyme and I wondered what would happen if you put it in a simple syrup.”
She noticed that after she put the time in to put thyme in a simple syrup, it tasted sweet and herby and decided to pair it with strawberries in her fridge.
“And guess what, it’s delicious,” Borland said. “But who would have thunk.”
She’s enjoyed playing with food combinations that are unusual and that are not on the beaten path because she’s able to express herself, something she enjoys.
“That has been fun,” Borland said. “It’s part of the creativity that I don’t get in my life anymore through literature.”