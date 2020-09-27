Darlene Moore and her husband are accustomed to helping others, despite the two being so far away.
Moore and Brick McFall, her husband, have dedicated their lives to giving back and helping others and are using their experiences throughout their lives, too.
Though they’ve only been married for three years now, Moore and McFall were always meant for each other. After McFall’s first wife, Eunice, passed away, he and Moore reconnected 30 years later and have been inseparable ever since.
And over the years, both married and not, Moore and McFall have had their share of experiences in life together. It was during that time that they wanted to help others, which brought the two together to write volume three of Moore’s book “Prayers for Married Couples: Understanding What a Difference Prayer Can Make As Well As Mean to a Married Couple’s Relationship.”
It became important to the two that during COVID-19, couples tend to have to spend more time together, which can cause tension in the marriage, and the book is aimed at helping them through difficult times, Moore said.
“I believe strongly that the book sets up a serious and yet sweet gathering of couples to be strengthened,” Moore said. “In today’s times, it (the book) has led me to believe it is on time because in the midst of social distancing, it strengthens the coming together (of couples).”
The book deals with every aspect of a couples’ life, from a weekly date night, to the two growing together during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Moore, to encouraging one another, even seeing the wisdom in helping others. The third volume of the book by Moore and her husband is expected to be out before the end of 2020, and will include prayers written by both McFall and Moore.
Both Moore and McFall have used aspects of the book in their own lives, as they have taken on the task of caring for family members and the even harder task of being away from each other.
McFall is currently taking care of his mom who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease in Dallas and Moore says their love has grown stronger of the time, as they are what she calls a “commuter marriage.”
Traveling to see each other, when they can, at least, because since the pandemic started, Moore said it has been over seven months since the two have seen each other. But they know what’s important: family.
“Because of our parents we couldn’t have become all that we are, we deemed as important to take care of them,” Moore said.
Despite being both miles and months away from each other, Moore said their love has grown, thanks in larger part to their book.
“We have a strong connection — and this book helps that,” Moore said. “But we’re strong, we’re strong.”
McFall said he is grateful to both God and his wife for allowing him this opportunity to share their experiences for others.
And as a Christian couple, who’s love is centered around their faith, it’s important to both McFall and his wife.
“As a couple, Darlene and I always centered our relationship around prayer,” McFall said. “The best moments in our life are times spent praising, praying and worshipping together.”
Being married for some time now and always being a part of each other’s lives, McFall said they wanted to share with others, as they hope to inspire them with the passion and commitment Moore and he have.
“Our objective in writing ‘Prayers For Married Couples’ is to help examine our relationship with God in today’s complex society, giving God honor and adoration,” McFall said. “And through our obedience to God, has allowed us the opportunity to share with others.”
Though it was a challenge at first for the two to be separated for so long from each other, Moore said she realized they have a love that is both deep and dedicated.
“What God has given and granted us is love and support,” Moore said.
While they may not always agree with each other, they can communicate and Moore said she knows they will always be together and they are growing each and every day.
“The goal is to improve and make it better and continue to set goals together,” Moore said.
Moore said that couples that seek to be married, she says it’s special when someone wants to take another to be a part of them and have that bond with one another.
“My husband would always say, ‘I want to do that, which is to write and I want to do that. It says you’re important enough for me to take you on as my husband,’” Moore said. “‘And you’re important enough for me to take me on as your wife,’ and we can do that with love, support and dedication.”
One day, in the near future, at least, both Moore and McFall have a day to look forward to and be thankful for: Thanksgiving, the day they plan to hopefully be able to see each other again, a day that will be full of happiness and love.
“It’s going to be good, there is no doubt, there is going to be love,” Moore said.
Did you like this story but want more? Look for a little lagniappe in tomorrow’s newsletter!