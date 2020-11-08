Kyle Mestayer grew up in a small town always wanting to serve his community and the people in it.
Mestayer, 17, was born and raised in Loreauville and is closer to achieving something he has worked for most of his life — the rank of Eagle Scout.
A member of Troop 133 in New Iberia, Mestayer said that to be considered an Eagle Scout, the highest honor in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, one must meet certain requirements.
An Eagle Scout must be in your troop for at least six months, earn 21 merit badges, serve actively in your troop for six months, plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or your community.
And finally, an Eagle Scout must participate in a Scoutmaster conference and Successfully complete your board of review for the Eagle Scout rank.
Mestayer said wanted to do a little bit of everything. After talking with Loreauville residents and officials, his family and the Scouts, he decided there would be no better way than to paint a mural for the village.
“A year ago I was trying to find a project idea and I was thinking, Loreauville doesn’t have a mural,” Mestayer said. “So why don’t we? You go to every small town and they have one and I decided that would be a good one (project).”
Mestayer spoke with Loreauville mayor Brad Clifton, and they both thought it was a great idea.
“I’ve gotten help from my community and my troop,” Mestayer said.
Across from the Teche Cafe on Main Street, where tattered wall once stood now shows the pride of the village on its white wall.
“I wanted Loreauville’s first mural to be about Loreauville,” Mestayer said. “What could be more Loreauville than a town crest.”
A large blue silhouette of Louisiana is front and center with a crest of the village, with three aspects that represent the community: sugar cane, churches and boats. Under the crest “Loreauville” is seen with the black and gold Loreauville High School colors.
“We have a major sugar cane industry, the church is really big for people in the town and we have a lot of boat shops,” Mestayer said.
“And the black and gold because it reminds everyone of the school because everyone went to high school so that’s a huge part of it.”
Mestayer doesn’t take all of the credit though, as he thanks local artist Brian Guidry for giving him pointers on how to approach the mural.
“He’s been a real big help,” Mestayer said. “He’s helped because I have no experience with murals or anything. It’s really my first art project.”
Mestayer said he even sought the advice of Paul Schexnayder for tips. Because of the size and scope of the mural, Mestayer said the image was projected onto the wall and traced. It took him roughly six months to complete.
“We then went in between the lines from there,” Mestayer said. “So it wasn’t too difficult.”
The reaction throughout Mestayer’s journey has been great, as he hears honks from a passerby as he puts the final touches on the mural.
“The community has been great,” Mestayer said “They love it. Everyone stops by and tells us it’s beautiful.”
One lesson that the process to complete the mural for Mestayer learned is that he is able to get anything done as long he works at it.
Mestayer said it means everything to help create the town’s first mural as a way to give back to his community and show the love and appreciation he has for his hometown, the place that helped raise him.
“I love this community,” Mestayer said.“It’s the people. This is just one way I can help the community.”