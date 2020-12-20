Each year, Jimmy Robicheaux loves to deck the halls (and the outside) of his Acadian Acres home with elaborate Christmas decorations for his family and even passing neighbors to see because Christmas is still magical to him.
Now retired, Robicheaux, a New Iberia native, is married with three children, 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. It’s safe to assume he’s popular come Christmas-time.
“I have always had a theme of God and family,” Robicheaux said. “I have nativity sets and I have stockings for all of the kids and different recognition for the grandkids and I do it for the joy for the kids.”
Robicheaux said his setup outside consists of lights in every color and other decorations. He even had a bench in his yard so people could stop and take pictures in front of his decorations, something he’s been doing for so long, he can’t recall the origin.
“It’s basically for them,” Robicheaux said. “It started off small like most people do, then I add one, then I add one and the first thing I know, I run out of the yard.”
Robicheaux calls it heartwarming to see the smiles and the Christmas spirit when someone stops in the middle of the road to look or take photos of his decorated home.
“It just makes you feel good,” Robicheaux said. “It’s worthwhile, especially the year we have. It just brings a different look, a different perspective.”
Robicheaux typically likes to let the big holidays come and go before he starts setting up for the next. Usually the Friday after Thanksgiving, he’s starting to unpack and unwind yards of lights and bucks of bulbs.
“We normally hit it pretty good,” Robicheaux said. “After that, I’m retired, so I do it at my leisure.”
Before he had extra time to decorate, Robicheaux recalls trying to find time to set everything up. Now, it’s all fun for him and his family. It takes about a week to have the outside done. Though he joked it takes another day or so to plug the lights in to make sure he doesn’t overload anything.
“I love it, I really love it.” Robicheaux said.
Christmas is the one time of the year that Robicheaux looks forward to more than any other because he and his family are together, enjoying each other.
“There’s nothing like having family and friends gathered together,” Robicheaux said.