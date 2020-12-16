This weekend, the House of Prayer Church will be holding its annual Christmas Celebration for the community of New Iberia including a benefit dinner.
On Saturday, the House of Prayer Church will hold a benefit dinner featuring Rev. Phillip Hill, along with Kathy Pierre and Debra Wright.
The dinner will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.
Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the celebration will have the same trio of Hill, Pierre and Wright.
The celebration will feature a Christmas musical as well.
“The celebration will be able to help some needy person or family for the holidays,” Pierre said. “We invite you to come and support this program.”
For more information to volunteer with the celebration and dinner, contact Pierre at 392-8663.
House of Prayer Church’s benefit dinner menu this Saturday:
Garden rice
Baked chicken
Stuffed pork roast
Green beans
Dinner roll
Homemade cake
Soda
Donations: $10