The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts and Trombone Shorty Foundation announced their theme for its 2021 art and songwriting contest, according to a prepared statement.
The theme for this year’s contest connects with events that are happening around them:“Alone Together: Art in the Time of Pandemic.”
Open to Louisiana high school juniors and seniors, 10 young artists and three songwriters will be awarded $25,000 in college scholarships. The idea behind this year’s contest is to look at the world around them and to create something that tells the story of 2020.
“Throughout his life, my dad responded to obstacles by creating art,” Jacques Rodrigue, GRFA’s executive director said. “This year’s visual art and songwriting contest entries will serve as a touchstone for the future, showcasing how so many Louisiana students overcame challenges faced during this difficult year.”
Artists and songwriters can submit their original artwork or song/lyrics at https://georgerodriguefoundation.org/. The deadline for the student’s entries is Feb. 26, 2021.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the safety of all students, the 2021 Awards Ceremony will take place virtually.
“We hope this contest can bring students together through art and song and help rebuild a sense of community that’s been missing during the pandemic,” Rodrigue said.
Students are asked to consider the following questions when creating their original art and songs:
How has disaster and disease shaped art throughout history?
How has your life changed as a result of COVID-19?
What does social distancing and quarantine mean to you?
What has been the most difficult part of this year for you?
What do you miss most about life before COVID-19?
What is your hope for the future?