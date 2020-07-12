Joey Hebert grew up with a dream to own his own restaurant.
Hebert spent his days as a child working at his grandfather’s restaurant, with the hope to one day make his dream a reality.
Now, Hebert is the owner of A-Bear’s Diner located on Main Street, a restaurant that dates back to the early 1980s. It was originally located on Jane Street before moving to its present location.
Before becoming A-Bear’s Diner, the current location housed Steve’s Drive Inn and M & M’s Drive Inn.
Ultimately, Hebert started A-Bear’s Diner because of the desire he had to serve the community of New Iberia.
From plate lunches to old fashion hamburgers, A-Bear’s Diner has been a staple in the Teche Area for years and the food is what has been bringing customers back for years.
With both lunch and dinner menus, Hebert wanted to have a variety of options for those who are looking to have a bite in one of New Iberia’s most prominent historical establishments.
Before owning his own restaurant, Hebert earned his chops in the kitchen, working for M & M’s Drive Inn from 1976 to 1981.
“I worked there as a young boy at 13 years old,” Hebert said. “And I worked there until I was 17.”
Hebert ventured into the new chapter of his life, marrying his wife, Tracy, then working in the oilfield. After a year there, Hebert once again got that itch to return to the place he loved most: the kitchen.
“I decided I would go back into the restaurant business and I would get me a building on Jane Street, which I found,” Hebert said.
Hebert opened his restaurant and ran it for over 17 years, but his work wasn’t done.
When the opportunity presented itself, Hebert jumped at the chance to fulfill his childhood dream of buying Steve’s Drive Inn, which was owned by the Smiths at the time.
“I have always had a dream of owning that business as a young boy,” Hebert said.
Hebert and his wife bought the building and renovated it to their liking, while also keeping the bones of the original Steve’s Drive Inn.
“We added a drive-thru window to it and it still has the two original walk-up windows and we have a dining room that seats up to about 80 people,” Hebert said.
Hebert said over the last 40 years, A-Bear’s Diner has been a success and with the recent events of COVID-19, the business has been even better.
“It’s crazy busy but it’s busy, so it’s a good thing,” Hebert said.
Hebert’s love for running a restaurant is generational, as his grandfather owned and operated Duke’s Drive-in Port Barre, a place that holds a special place in his heart. It’s where it all started for him.
At 10 years old, Hebert remembers going to Duke’s on the weekends and finding himself waiting on customers.
“It was always something I wanted to do,” Hebert said.
His grandfather could see the dedication in a young Hebert’s heart, and asked his grandson if he would want to own a restaurant of his own.
“I said, ‘Yeah, if I can work hard enough for it, I can get it,’” Hebert said.
Hebert, 55, plans to work at A-Bear’s Diner until he’s in his early 60s but doesn’t take for granted the service he and his family are able to provide for the community of New Iberia.
“It’s a good home-environment and place to eat,” Hebert said. “I’m here to serve the public and keep everyone as satisfied as I can. It means a lot to me (working at A-Bear’s Diner) because it’s something I’ve always wanted.”