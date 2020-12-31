New Year’s Day is upon us and while we are trying to speed up the final moments of an eventful year, to say the least, one thing to look forward to first in 2021 is the traditional New Year’s Day dinner.
Waking up from a night of popping fireworks to the smells of a family meal is sure to get you out of bed and going in the morning.
With college football on TV all day and the kitchen full of family and food, there are a number of dishes to fill the plate this holiday season.
And let’s face it, with the year people in New Iberia and around the world have had, we can use a little luck, too.
Many countries have lucky ways to kickstart a new year. In the south, black-eyed peas, greens and even pork are just some of the typical symbolic foods.
For luck and prosperity in the year ahead, there are a handful of recipes and dishes sure to bring both good luck and a full belly.
According to popular folklore, if these foods are eaten on New Year’s Day, they guarantee good luck throughout the year for you and your family.
Beans, beans, beans
Beans are said to symbolize coins or wealth. Choose traditional black-eyed peas, lentils, or beans to make a dish seasoned with pork, ham or sausage.
Show me the (greens) money
Greens represent money, specifically folding money. Make dishes using boiled cabbage or sauerkraut, collard greens, kale, chard, mustard greens, turnip greens, or other green, leafy vegetables to ensure good financial fortune for the coming year.
A positive sign of things to come
Pork is considered a sign of prosperity in some cultures because pigs root forward. Many Southern New Year’s Day dishes contain pork or ham, but feel free to serve a pork roast or baked ham as an entrée.
Let’s hope 2021 brings everyone a year of luck, health and wealth. After last year, we can all use it.