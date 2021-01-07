One thing is certain about Tallya Polidore: she loves to be active in whatever she does in her life and she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. In fact, she anticipates doing some form of activity for the rest of her life. Polidore is the owner of F.L.Y. Fit Nutrition in New Iberia, where she and her team help to improve the nutrition and overall health of the resident in the Teche Area.
What does F.L.Y Fit Nutrition stand for?
F.L.Y. Fit Nutrition stands for First Love Yourself. It doesn’t get any simpler than that. I think when you put yourself first, you love yourself to take care of your health and you are going to soar in life and that’s all parts of life. They say you can’t love others unless you love yourself first.
What is the importance of having proper nutrition in your body and life?
The most important is longevity. Just take care of your health. You own one body to live in. It’s important to take care of that home that you live in.
What do you like to do for fun when you’re not working?
Work out. I love to workout, I really do. I love to be active in all aspects of life, whether that’s running, jogging or weightlifting. I love to stay active. And this is coming from not having a very active lifestyle. I love moving. So working out is where you will find me in my off time. My journey started in 2010 and I was just very unhealthy. I just went from being non-active to be very active. The more and more I did it, I remember this time where my legs wanted me to speed up and to move, so the journey just got easier. It’s just part of my life now.
What’s a good cheat meal for you?
If I have a cheat meal, it looks like something like a turkey burger with sweet potato fries.I’ve gotten away from a lot of sauces, a lot of gravies and I’ve done that because whenever I do have it, it’s just upsetting to the stomach or you’re nauseated. I try to keep it clean in a cheat meal. I try to do once a week for a reset for the body.