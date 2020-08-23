There’s just something magical about going to your grandparents’ house.
That feeling of warmth as you walk through their door, them immediately meeting you at their front door with hugs and kisses.
And they always seem to have a plate of cookies waiting for you or an offer of a drink before you even get a chance to sit down on their plastic-covered couches.
It’s mystical — as grandparents are figures who have always been in your life; on most occasions, you don’t get to see them every day, but the times you do, you cherish those moments.
Susan Hubbard remembers spending time with her grandmother, Edith Landry, at her home in Breaux Bridge.
One memory for Hubbard was Landry’s home, especially the garden. From clean bushes, flowers, and a well-kept yard, she was always amazed when she went over.
“Her house always seemed so huge to me as a child,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard’s grandmother’s home was a constant reminder of being with someone she loved.
Hubbard said Landry had several white rocking chairs and a front porch swing on her home with a very long front sidewalk with monkey grass along both sides of it that met up with tall cement steps with two heavy concrete planters with flowers on either side of steps.
“She hung her clothes on clotheslines in the back of the house, kept her sweet potatoes under her home which was high off the ground,” Hubbard said. “I remember helping her in her garden way in the back corner of her large back yard.”
Landry’s love for coffee is another memory Hubbard has of her grandmother, who drank it in the morning and the afternoon. The coffee was made in her white porcelain drip pot inside of another porcelain pot on the stove.
“In the morning she cooked a can of biscuits which she left on warm along with the coffee on very low until I woke up at 7 a.m. to eat, get dressed and go meet her in her garden,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said her grandmother was the best cook, and made her snap beans with a little sauce she made with eggs.
“It was so good,” Hubbard said. “She gave us grandkids root beer made from concentrated root beer extract and served from her aluminum pitcher into the small multicolored aluminum tumblers set on the aluminum tray on her kitchen table.”
Aside from her memories in the kitchen and around her home, Hubbard’s love for Landry can even be traced to her roots, and she still thinks about her to this day.
“She helped me learn how to speak Cajun French,” Hubbard said. “I spent lots of time with her and miss her to this day.”