During the early 19th century in New Iberia, the electric railway played a major role in the Teche Area’s transportation. It’s only a memory now, but it helped change our way of life going forward.
Also called the interurban railway, it was a transition for both the railroad system and then the eventual automobile era in the early 1900s.
An interurban is a type of electric railway, with streetcar-like light electric self-propelled rail cars that run within and between cities or towns.
From 1900 to 1916, a large network of interurban lines was constructed in the U.S., particularly in the states of Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Utah and California.
In 1900, 2,107 miles of interurban track existed, but by 1916, it had increased to 15,580 miles, a seven-fold expansion, according to American Rails.
The interurban railway for the Teche Area ran between New Iberia and Jeanerette and some of its remains can be seen down La. 182.
While the remaining steel of the railway and the interurban are all but rusted away after decades since its last use, New Iberia native Keith Laperouse still remembers it to this day, though he said it last ran in 1912.
“I knew of it,” Laperouse said. “A lot of people didn’t know it was called the interurban.”
Laperouse said someone driving out of New Iberia to near Jeanerette High School can see the remains of the interurban.
“It’s parallel to the other railroad tracks,” Laperouse said. “You’ll see signs of it where it was.”
The interurban railway in New Iberia left a lasting legacy, according to Laperouse.
“We were a leader at that time (for railways),” Laperouse said. “Things have changed so much.”