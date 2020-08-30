There was nothing like going to the movies when you were a kid back in the day.
For the price of just a few cents, you and a few of your friends could enjoy the magic of cinema.
A place where everything seemed real and nothing else mattered, because you were watching a movie that took you on a journey of fun and adventure.
And don’t forget the popcorn and drink you could buy with a dime — good luck with those prices today.
Here in New Iberia, the Essanee Theater, located on Iberia Street between Main Street and St. Peter, opened in November of 1937 and was designed by Owen Southwell.
The Essanee Theater closed as a movie theater in 1980, and the former movie theater is now used as a performing arts center.
But before it became the home of the Iberia Performing Arts League, it hosted fun movies, things you wouldn’t have been able to stream from your home like you do now.
Beverly Woods loved the time she spent at the Essanee Theater as a kid.
“I loved going to movies at the Essannee,” Woods said. “It was so luxurious compared to the Evangeline and the Palace.”
Though she didn’t have a favorite movie in particular at the Essanee Theatre, Woods enjoyed being there for the magic.
“I saw so many movies there — this was way before TV was even thought of and movies were the only entertainment around,” Woods said.