One of the most fun times many New Iberia residents remember from when they were younger was skating at the old community center at the City Park, creating memories that are still talked about to this day.
Skating in New Iberia was a hub of fun, especially on the weekends. Evelyn Bouy took part as a park worker when she was a teenager and enjoyed her time there.
“I remember those days,” Bouy said. “I worked at the skating rink on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon when I was 14. Loved it.”
Typically, like at the old community center at the City Park here in New Iberia, residents would use a skating rink, which is a hard surface usually consisting of hardwood or concrete,and it was used for roller skating or inline skating. Roller rinks can be located in an indoor or outdoor facility.
Roberta Williams would skate so much her feet, she noted, sometimes feeling like lead.