One of the best restaurants in New Iberia, The French House, was a staple in the community for years and its food and owner still hold weight to this day.
Owned and run by Wofford Folse, the French House stood the test of time on Lewis Street for 20 years.
What made both Folse and the French House really stand out was the great cooks and the food the restaurant served daily.
From spaghetti and meatballs to shrimp salad, shrimp fettuccine and even shrimp bisque, the restaurant was a place where first dates were taken and relationships grew to family outings every week. The restaurant was known for its garlic bread as well.
Larry Dupree enjoyed his time at the French House, and for the time he lived in New Iberia, it was always a place he could go to enjoy a meal surrounded by people he enjoyed even more.
“I ate there many times during the 20 years we lived in New Iberia,” Dupre said. “I remember Erna Clark being a waitress there. Great food. Lunch specials I remember were smothered chicken livers and white beans on rice topped with a large meatball and brown gravy.”
Keith Waldmann said Folse and the French House had the best restaurant in the Teche Area, he was especially reminiscent of the great atmosphere, not to mention the Shirley temples they served.
“Funny now restaurants the focal point is all about the chef’s style of cuisine but Mr. Folse didn’t have a chef, he just had some damn good cooks that cooked good food very consistently,” Waldmann said.
The lasting impact of the French House and people it served has made it a special place for people in New Iberia and Folse’s daughter, Wendy Folse-Gelpi is grateful for the memories everyone has of her dad and his restaurant.
“He didn’t have chefs, but he cooked the way his grandmother and aunts and mom cooked and added his own flair,” Folse-Gelpi said. “He loved it very much and his way of caring was to feed people.”