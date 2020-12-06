Years ago, if looking to save a few bucks, Bill’s Dollar Store in New Iberia was a go-to spot for many residents.
Thought it’s no longer open, some people still talk about the store’s importance all of these years later. Located on Iberia Street, Bill’s Dollar Store was across from the Essanee Theater.
Local dollar stores like Bills were a staple because of the convenience and affordability given to the customers in New Iberia. Dollar stores offer what are billed as low prices — many items really do cost a buck — on common goods, from snacks to school supplies.
Bill’s Dollar Store, unlike corporate conglomerates that have taken over small communities, including many in the Teche Area, the old-school store is still remembered to this day.
Butch Thomas enjoyed Bill’s Dollar Store because of how accessible it was to him and other residents.
“Bill’s was my go-to-store and I didn’t have a lot of money but it was not expensive there,” Thomas said.
The end of Bill’s Dollar Store came when the store burned down years ago, according to Toni Valenti.
“I went after it burned and bought a bunt cake pan,” Valenti said. “They were selling what didn’t get burned.”