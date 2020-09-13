Before cars and planes, trains were the go-to mode of transportation and New Iberia’s train station has been a fixture in the community for over a hundred years.
The New Iberia Depot, originally called the Southern Pacific Railroad Depot Station, is a red brick structure built in 1900 by the Texas and New Orleans Railroad, a predecessor to the Southern Pacific Railroad, according to Great American Stations.
Railway stations play an important role in sustainability strategies within cities, according to UIC.org.
They instigate the development of social, economic and environmental territory around their location like New Iberia.
By reinforcing the transport network, stations bring communities together while promoting sustainable mobility.
The New Iberia Depot also serves as headquarters for the Louisiana & Delta Railroad, which was established in 1987.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building exhibits characteristics of the Romanesque style popular at the end of the 19th century.
Located at 402 W. Washington St. in New Iberia, the New Iberia Depot has had many passengers along its path over the years, including Henry Martin, who remembers riding on the train with his friend when he was younger.
“(My) First ride on a train was with Ernest Freyou and myself when we went to visit our aunt in Orange, Texas,” Martin said.