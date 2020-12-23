Everyone loves a good stocking stuffer, and Autumn Landry is here to personalize stockings for everyone this holiday season.
Starting in November of this year to make a few extra dollars, Landry custom makes personalized Christmas stockings. The Coteau resident is married and the mom to two little boys.
“I make stockings and I have different kinds, different styles,” the owner of OJ's Vinyl & Tutu creations said. “I put names on them and I put characters. You can put anything you like on it.”
The price for each stocking is set at $6 and comes with countless possible combinations. Landry made custom shirts for herself, husband and two sons, and after seeing other people create custom stockings, she decided to give it a try herself. Landry’s stockings can be found on her OJ's Vinyl & Tutu Facebook page.
Landry said it takes her roughly 20 minutes from start to finish using her vinyl machine to create a stocking with just a person’s name on it.
“It’s pretty much like a sticker and you iron it on,” Landry said.
Landry said she enjoys knowing that she's going to be a smile on a young child’s face with the names or characters she irons on the stockings.
“It’s something for kids to look at,” Landry said. “You know, Santa put stuff in their stockings. It put smiles on peoples’ faces.”
The mother of two little ones herself, Landry said it’s great because her custom stockings bring joy to their faces.
“My children know what stocking is theirs,” Landry said. “They know what they are going to get for Christmas.”