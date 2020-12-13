Throughout the moss-covered trees and the bayou-filled tributaries, residents of New Iberia are gearing up for Jolly Old Saint Nick, who is set to make his yearly appearance in the Teche Area.
But how will he know where to go? The beautifully-decorated homes will guide him, of course. All around town, people are stringing up bright, colorful lights on their homes and in their yards that Santa can see for miles. Did you know that Christmas decorating traditions are much older than the lights that are still tangled in your garage that you refuse to mess with. (There is always next year.)
According to Vox, the ritual of hanging string after string of colored lights right after Thanksgiving (and often not taking them down until well after Christmas) has relatively deep roots, dating back to the early 1800s, when candles were first used to light Christmas trees as a symbol of hope. But the modern ritual we know today is relatively recent and began only after World War II.
In New Iberia, people loved to decorate their homes throughout the city. It shows the Christmas spirit, and boy do we need it this year. And each neighborhood brings its own flair to the festivities.
Casey Lennie said that Estate Drive has one home whose lights are synced with music one can listen to on the radio in a car as they drive by.
“The owner usually comes out dressed like Clark Griswold,” Lennie said.
Who else do you know that goes all out each year with lights and decorations all around their yard? Send us your recommendations at aaron@daily-iberian.com so we can feature them next week.