For more than 50 years, Harriet Vincent has given her life to helping others and now she’s celebrating her retirement with colleagues and students.
Vincent, a New Iberia Head Start Early Childhood Educator, was surprised Friday with a car parade that highlighted her work in the Teche Area.
“In these COVID-19 days of doing things, the New Iberia Head Start Center gave Harriet Vincent a memorable sendoff Friday afternoon with a surprise car parade,” Kendra Spencer said.
With more than 40 honking, sign-decorated vehicles driving slowly past as she stood in her front yard, greeting everyone with waves and smiles, Vincent took in the day with a full heart for everyone who came to celebrate her.
Vincent, who has served thousands of students in her life, will always remember Friday and the love she was shown.
“It ( the parade) was a big surprise. It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m happy, but I’m also very sad to be leaving Head Start,” Vincent said. “I will cherish this day for the rest of my life.”