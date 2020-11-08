55

Harriet Vincent has been an educator for Head Start in New Iberia for over 55 years, and now she’s retiring, in style, as she was surprised with a farewell parade.

 Submitted

For more than 50 years, Harriet Vincent has given her life to helping others and now she’s celebrating her retirement with colleagues and students.

Vincent, a New Iberia Head Start Early Childhood Educator, was surprised Friday with a car parade that highlighted her work in the Teche Area.

“In these COVID-19 days of doing things, the New Iberia Head Start Center gave Harriet Vincent a memorable sendoff Friday afternoon with a surprise car parade,” Kendra Spencer said.

55 2

Harriet Vincent holds up a card given to her following her retirement. For more than 55 years, she has been an educator for Head Start in New Iberia.

With more than 40 honking, sign-decorated vehicles driving slowly past as she stood in her front yard, greeting everyone with waves and smiles, Vincent took in the day with a full heart for everyone who came to celebrate her.

Vincent, who has served thousands of students in her life, will always remember Friday and the love she was shown.

Dd

Harriet Vincent has been teaching Head Start in New Iberia for over 50 years and was surprised with a farewell parade Friday.

“It ( the parade) was a big surprise. It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m happy, but I’m also very sad to be leaving Head Start,” Vincent said. “I will cherish this day for the rest of my life.”

Tags

Load comments