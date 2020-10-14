After leaving his job in 2011, Robert Romero opened up Blayzin Specialties and soon his hobby turned into a passion he always knew he had.
The Blayzin Specialties food truck whips up local favorites from stuffed bread to boudin, pork and chicken cracklins Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1115 Center St. The New Iberia native is simply enjoying doing something he loves — cooking for others.
“I started this as a hobby,” Romero said. “I’ve always liked to cook, so me and my son opened up this business.”
The food they make hits close to home for Romero, because it comes, according to the food truck owner, “from a long time ago.”
As he would see his dad butcher hogs, Romero was always around the food he loved, like bounding and cracklins.
“I have a truck that’s a little different,” Romero said. “Different from ones that normally have hamburgers. It’s like a taco truck has tacos. We are kinda a little different.”
Named after his only son, Blayze, Romero and his son work together, catering to the public and the oilfield.
At first, Romero said the food truck was just a little hobby of his but as his business started to boom and word got around of his food, it picked up to much more than that and he officially opened his doors in March of 2019.
It was easy for Romero to find something new for him to do, as he has always had a passion for cooking. From the Gumbo Cookoff to cookouts for friends and family and a number of various organizations, the former operator for International Paper in Broussard went out on his own and has enjoyed the journey ever since.
But though he enjoys what he’s doing now, he said he would have never dreamed this would be his new path in life even though he always wanted to cook for others.
“This has always been a passion of mine for eight or nine years,” Romero said. “I always liked the idea of when we would go somewhere, we would stop and try the different foods.”
While his business may be all he has dreamed it would be, Romero still enjoys the long hours and the grind of owning and operating his own food truck. And he also still loves seeing what else is out there to offer for him.
“I still stop at other trucks and trailers, because it’s just something I have (the passion for),” Romero said.
Two of Romero’s favorite things about working for himself are cooking and interacting with people, and it means the world for him knowing that his food truck can be multi-generational and pass the love to his family.
“I enjoy cooking every day and hopefully leave something behind for my two grandkids,” Romero said. “And hopefully they may pick it up sooner or later down the line and maybe enjoy doing it.”