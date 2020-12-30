A new business opening Friday hopes to deliver socially-distanced fun and tours of the city of New Iberia.
Bayou Lit Bikes is opening Friday, owner Ashley Cahee said, and will offer bicycle rentals throughout the day as well as nightly bike tours on a bike trail along the Bayou Teche.
Open Monday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., Bayou Lit Bikes is located at 123 West Main Street. The company also offers nightly tours of the city on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Cahee said that starting Friday, those interested in renting bikes can visit the company website at bayoulitbikesllc.com to book a rental. Residents can also call 608-8165 or walk into the store.
Rentals are $20 for an hour, $25 for two hours, and an additional $5 for every extra hour for daytime rentals, Cahee said.
There are two times and days for nightly tours — 7 p.m. tours on Thursday or Sunday, at $25 a person; or $30 a person for the Friday and Saturday tours at 8 p.m.
Cahee said the tours and bike rides in the city allow for unique access to some of its most significant features in the Teche Area.
“There is a 3-mile bike path that really isn’t utilized in New Iberia, and that’s what we’re going to be using,” Cahee said. “It’s along Main Street and we are going to go along by the bayou through the city park and we come back around to Main Street.”
Cahee, a St. Martinville native, originally wanted to open up her bike shop before the pandemic. One of the main reasons she wanted to open her business in New Iberia was because of what it offers.
“New Iberia is a very nice area,” Cahee said.
When her doors open up in a few days, Cahee is looking to accomplish a great deal in New Iberia.
“It’s a great way for family and friends to get together and proper social distance and give them something to do,” Cahee said. “It’s just for people to come out, have a nice time and get a little exercise in and have a nice time.”